A LAWMAKER from the progressive Makabayan bloc said that a recent resolution by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) that would increase the allowances of public school teachers serving election duty are not enough.

ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said that the resolution only provides “minimal increase” in honoraria.

“We cannot accept what was released through Comelec Resolution 10727. It is lacking to the call of teachers who make up majority of election service volunteers,” she said in a statement.

Comelec Resolution 10727 would provide P7,000 to the electoral board chair, P6,000 for electoral board members, P5,000 for the supervising official from the Department of Education, P3,000 for support staff and medical personnel.

It would also provide an anti-pandemic allowance worth P500 along with at least five days of service credit if poll workers are in government service.

The resolution also provides different rates for travel and communication allowances.

Rates under the law are currently set at P6,000 for electoral board chair, P5,000 for members, P2,000 for support staff, and P1,000 for additional travel allowance.

Ms. Castro said that a higher compensation is needed for poll workers in consideration of longer voting hours in next year’s elections and to ensure their safety and wellness.

Comelec Commissioner Marlon S. Casquejo said during a House hearing that voting period for the 2022 elections will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ACT-Teachers recommended that benefits mandated by Republic Act 10756 or the Election Service Reform Act be increased to P10,000 for chairpersons of electoral boards, P9,000 for electoral board members, P7,000 for support staff, P3,000 to P5,000 for travel allowance, and P2,500 for food allowance, among others. — Russell Louis C. Ku