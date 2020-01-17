Solicitor general told to let Congress handle ABS-CBN issue

A CONGRESSMAN on Friday urged the Office of the Solicitor General not to question the franchise of ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp. at the Supreme Court, saying this could be seen as “government harassment.”

“It would be seen as the government’s harassment of ABS-CBN and certainly a clear assault on press freedom as enshrined in our Constitution,” Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said in a statement.

The congressman said the franchise issue involving the network is best handled by Congress.

“This will likewise encroach on the powers of the legislative branch and will violate the separation of powers among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the government,” he added. — Gensen L. Espedido

















