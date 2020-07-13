Soldivo Strategic Growth Fund Inc. and Soldivo Bond Fund Inc. announces the postponement of annual joint shareholders’ meeting

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

2020 ANNUAL JOINT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF

Soldivo Strategic Growth Fund, Inc.

and Soldivo Bond Fund, Inc.

To safeguard the health and safety of the shareholders due to the continuing adverse effect of the COVID 19 pandemic, and in compliance with quarantine measures imposed by the National Government, your Board of Directors has postponedthe scheduled annual shareholders meeting on June 15, 2020 (Per By-laws last Thursday June) to AUGUST 10, 2020. Shareholders will be advised accordingly on the details of the meeting on a later date.

(Sgd.) ATTY. TRANQUIL SALVADOR III

