ONE OF the two soldiers wounded in a bombing in Basilan Tuesday morning has died, the military reported late Tuesday.

The two were posted at a temporary checkpoint in Campo Uno in Lamitan City when an improvised explosive device went off at around 8:50 a.m., according to the head of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom).

“They were immediately evacuated to Lamitan City Hospital for medical attention,” WestMinCom acting commander Generoso M. Ponio said in a statement.

They were airlifted at 12:30 p.m. to Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City, where one of the soldiers was declared dead on arrival. The other was brought to the Zamboanga City Medical Center for further medical attention.

The military has yet to release the names of the two pending notifications of their next of kin.

Three suspects behind the bombing are now being tracked by the military and police, which is also leading the investigation. One of the suspects fired at one of the soldiers. — MSJ