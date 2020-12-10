Solar Philippines targets 1 GW in projects next year

SOLAR PHILIPPINES plans to build over 1 gigawatt (GW) of projects in Batangas, Cavite, Nueva Ecija and Tarlac next year, in a bid to boost the country’s installed solar capacity, the company said on Wednesday.

These ventures would represent the first, second and third largest solar projects in the Philippines, the company said, citing data from the Energy department.

These projects will “nearly double the country’s total installed solar capacity as of 2020, and answer the power demand of around 10 million Filipinos,” Solar Philippines said.

“The 1 GW of solar projects are planned to create over 20,000 jobs during construction, which will last until 2022, and support government efforts to boost investments in the countryside,” the firm added.

Solar Philippines said it is currently on-boarding partners and professionals to help out in its projects in line with its new strategic direction, as seen in its Batangas and Tarlac solar farms. — Angelica Y. Yang