LIQUIFIED petroleum gas (LPG) supplier Solane confiscated 441 counterfeit LPG tanks worth P930,400 from August to mid-October, the company reported on Tuesday.

The gasoline firm said it conducted several raid operations in Cavite, Camariñes Sur, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Albay in August alone, which resulted to the confiscation of 367 LPG tanks that were either emptied or refilled with unauthorized LPG fuel.

In September, the company conducted four raids in Makati, Quezon City, and Isabela and seized 63 illegally refilled and distributed LPG tanks. By the first half of October, Solane again conducted two raids in Taguig, where they got 11 tanks.

A new law signed on Oct. 14, Republic Act 11592, is intended to regulate the LPG industry to ensure that all unsafe gas cylinders are disposed of and new ones are safe.

“With the impending enforcement of the LPG law, Solane looks forward to bigger industry efforts eradicating the unlawful trades in the LPG market,” the company said in a news release.

It also warned consumers to remain cautious in choosing only authorized LPG providers to ensure their safety. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago