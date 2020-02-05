Sohoton National Park soon to be more accessible with upgraded road

TRAVEL TIME to Sohoton National Park, one of the country’s declared protected areas, will soon be faster with the completion of the improved 2.4-kilometer Basey Bypass Road. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Tuesday that the project is now 71.5% done. “Upon completion, the bypass road will cut travel time going to Sohoton National Park from three hours and 30 minutes to just one hour and 30 minutes,” DPWH-Eastern Visayas Regional Director Nerie D. Bueno said. She added that the upgraded road “will open business opportunities specifically eateries, pasalubong (souvenir) centers, and boat services.” The road also provides easier access to Balantak Falls, another tourist attraction. “In addition, the bypass road will also hasten transport of agricultural products and crafts like clay pots, bamboo furniture, and banig (mats),” she said. Basey, which is part of Samar, is closer to Tacloban City than the provincial capital, Catbalogan City.

















