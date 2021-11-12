Leading real estate developer SM Development Corporation (SMDC) unveils another socialized housing project as part of its commitment to building a nation of homeowners.

The Uswag Low-Rise Residential Building, a P247M socialized housing project in partnership with the City Government of Iloilo, was formally unveiled in a Groundbreaking Ceremony held at the site of the development in Brgy. San Isidro, Jaro, Iloilo City on November 4. SMDC President Jose Mari Banzon was joined by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario, Congresswoman Julienne Baronda and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas.

The project will have 120 residential units to be awarded by the LGU to target beneficiaries through a usufruct arrangement. It will consist of two twin 4-storey low-rise buildings built on a 2,741 sqm lot owned by the City government.

“It is our hope that through this continued collaboration between the government and SMDC, we can create more happy, healthy, safe and thriving communities for our countrymen,” Banzon said in his speech.

SMDC has been steadfastly working with DHSUD in building socialized housing projects nationwide, as part of its commitment to addressing the huge housing backlog in the country, and realizing its vision of making the Philippines a nation of homeowners. Last year, SMDC unveiled a socialized housing project in Samar.

