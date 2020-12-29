SMC partially opens Skyway 3 to motorists

SAN MIGUEL CORP. (SMC) announced on Monday that the Skyway Stage 3 will be partially open for motorists free of charge for a month starting on Dec. 29.

Motorists may use up to four lanes of the 18-kilometer elevated road connecting Buendia, Makati City to the North Luzon Expressway in Balintawak, Quezon City, said SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang in a press release.

All seven lanes will be opened on Jan. 14.

Mr. Ang said that the soft opening of the expressway was delayed by typhoon-related disruptions.

“We cannot rush the curing of concrete and preparation for asphalt, because these have to be given enough time and have to be done according to the highest specifications to ensure quality and safety,” he said.

Advertisement

Skyway 3 extends the Skyway system to 38 kilometers from 20 kilometers.

Similarly, the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX) will be opened temporarily for motorists travelling during the holidays.

NLEX Corp. said in a separate press release that the new 8.2-kilometer road will be open from Dec. 28, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The road will be closed in the evenings for continued construction works.

“The project is 92 percent complete. While there are still works to be done in some areas, we are temporarily opening the new road to ease the travel of our motorists this holiday season, especially the truckers and merchants who are delivering essential goods,” said Mark A. Villar, secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The SFEX expansion increases road capacity to two lanes in each direction from one in each direction. — Jenina P. Ibañez