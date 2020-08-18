Smart-supported Mobile Legends Pro League-Philippines Season 6 regular season kicks off on Aug. 21

THE sixth season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines kicks off with its regular season on Aug. 21.

An eight-week run, the tournament, done in partnership with Smart Communications, Inc. and official sponsor realme, gathers anew top e-games teams in the country which will vie for the title of best in the land in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Ushering the sixth season was the open qualifier which attracted 1,000 participants. Cignal Ultra and NXP Solid emerged as the two teams on top of the four-day contest.

They joined Aura-PH, Onic-PH, BREN Esports, Execration, Omega PH Esports, Blacklist International, BSB, and Blu Fire, the eight direct invitees, to complete the 10-team regular season field.

For the tournament, the teams were divided into two groups of five, with Group A having Aura-PH, Execration, Blacklist International, Blue Fire and NXP Solid while Group B has Onic-PH, BREN Esports, Omega PH Esports, BSB and Cignal Ultra.

The regular season will run every weekend starting from Aug. 21 until Oct. 18. Its format has the teams playing two best-of-three series against the other four teams in their group and one best-of-three series versus the five teams of the opposite group. The teams will receive corresponding points per series played (three points for a 2-0 victory, two points for a 2-1 victory, 1 point for a 1-2 loss, and 0 points for a 0-2 loss) and will be ranked accordingly.

Aura-PH, formerly known as Sunsparks, is the defending champion.

Champion of the tournament will receive $25,000 while the second place will get $13,000 and third place $7,000. Fourth place will get $3,000 and fifth-eighth place $1,500 each. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









