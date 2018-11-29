Smart makes first video call on 5G connection in Philippines

PLDT, Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. made its first fifth generation (5G) to 5G video call on Wednesday, two weeks after it fired up its first 5G cell sites in Makati City and Clark, Pampanga.

The company’s chief technology and information advisor Joachim Horn made the call from the PLDT headquarters in Makati City to Clark Development Corp. president and chief executive officer Noel F. Manankil in the Clark Freeport Zone.

Technology partners Huawei in Makati and Ericsson in Clark provided the 5G radio and core equipment that enabled the devices to connect to the upgraded network.

The telco firm said it will fire up more cell sites across Makati in the next months.

PLDT Chairman, President and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said while it may take some time for the commercial rollout of the 5G technology, he expects Enterprise and Home customers to benefit as early as 2019.

Ernesto R. Alberto, PLDT’s chief revenue officer, said Samsung is already working on a 5G-ready cellular phone, targeting its release by late 2019 at the earliest, and commercial adoption by 2020.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Denise A. Valdez