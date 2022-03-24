Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc., (Smart), through its luxury postpaid brand Smart Infinity, has taken a huge leap into the new normal by bringing back the well-loved annual Infinity Golf Classic President’s Cup exclusive to members at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Laguna last March 21.

Part of the many exclusive perks and privileges of every Smart Infinity subscriber, the revival of the Infinity Golf Classic The President’s Cup took on a much deeper meaning as it honored changemakers and advocates of social impact and coincided with the 11th anniversary of the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF).

“One of the most important lessons that I learned during this pandemic is that while our time here on earth is finite, we have the ability to make an infinite impact and leave a legacy. Throughout the pandemic, Smart Infinity has been inspired by powerful stories of individuals who contribute to society the best way they can. Now, we aim to empower Infinity members to become Changemakers in their own way and create infinite legacies for a better world,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, President and CEO at Smart and its parent company, PLDT Inc.

Enabling members, championing Changemakers

Smart Infinity’s The President’s Cup served as a competitive reunion for Infinity members who have been going out of their way to create a positive impact in society.

As a sportsman himself and President of MVPSF, Panlilio recognizes that athletes giving their best for the sport they love is a powerful source of inspiration – be it at the golf course, on the basketball court, or even on the virtual arena.

Amongst the golfers in attendance was 15-year-old Filipino pride and Defending Philippine Amateur Champion Rianne Malixi, who is among the athletes backed by the MVPSF. Definitely a changemaker herself at a young age, the 2021 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) winner and qualified US Women’s Amateur Championship golfer is expected to be part of Team Philippines in the 2022 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Exclusive perks and privileges for Smart Infinity members

Apart from the one-day tournament, Infinity members were treated to a relaxing and rewarding day with exclusive offers from Smart Infinity powered by the country’s fastest 5G mobile network.

“Last year was a pivotal year for Smart Infinity when we relaunched the brand as the luxury postpaid brand of Smart Communications Inc. Today, Smart Infinity is here to highlight how we value our members as we continue to serve their lifestyle needs over and beyond mobile connectivity,” said Sofia Borromeo-Alvarez, Smart Infinity AVP and Brand Head.

“Smart Infinity is here to go the extra mile when it comes to serving our members — be it in sports, travel, and other lifestyle needs — our customer-centric Limitless Plans provide unlimited 5G connectivity, unlimited all-network mobile calls and texts, unlimited landline calls, and a wide array of luxury services though our Worldwide Concierge for both local and international lifestyle needs,” added Borromeo-Alvarez.

Smart Infinity also comes with the services of a personal relationship manager, a 24/7 dedicated hotline, and priority lane at Smart Stores nationwide. Know more about how Smart Infinity empowers changemakers at https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/infinity.

