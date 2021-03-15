Smart among world’s topnotchers for 4G Availability improvement, leads PH in Network Speeds

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has once again been named among the “Global Rising Stars” in terms of 4G Availability improvement in Opensignal’s Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2021.

The independent analytics firm defines “Global Rising Stars” as “the top 30 operators where users have seen the greatest improvement in mobile network experience.”

“Our significant investments in our network over the years have allowed us to deliver the best data experience to our customers through the latest technologies available. As we continue to expand and improve our LTE network across the country, covering even far-flung areas like Pag-Asa Island in the West Philippine Sea, we are bringing this enhanced data experience to more Filipinos,” said Mario G. Tamayo, Head of Technology at PLDT and Smart. “Moving forward, our 5G rollout will build upon this strong LTE foundation to provide an even better experience to our customers.”

Smart’s 4G Availability improved by 7.2% between the 2nd half of 2019 and the second half of 2020, which is higher than the global average of 4.2%. 4G Availability is defined as the proportion of time 4G users spend connected to 4G or LTE.

Other operators in the same category include Free Mobile in France, Vodafone in New Zealand, O2 in Germany, MobiFone in Vietnam, U Mobile in Malaysia and Iliad in Italy.

The report, which is available on their website, covers 150+ operators from over 50 countries.