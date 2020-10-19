SM Supermalls marks milestone with the first-ever virtual ‘SuperKids Day’

SM Supermalls and its kiddie shoppers across the country recently made history with the celebration of the first-ever virtual SM SuperKids Day that was held at SM Supermalls’ official Facebook page.

On its fourth year, SuperKids Day continued the tradition of highlighting everything that Filipino children love at SM – shopping, eating, playing, and having fun – but this time, they enjoyed their “SM moments” with their families at the comforts of their homes.

“It’s been seven months since we last saw your smiles, heard your laughter, and felt your happiness while spending your fun SM moments with us,” said Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls senior vice president for marketing. “We know that you miss your favorite SM malls. And please know that we miss you too. But your health and safety is and forever will be our priority. We really look forward to see your sweet smiles again, SuperKids.”

The Zoom-inspired #SMSuperKidsDay2020 featured kids from different parts of the country and SM Little Stars achievers namely, Marcus Cabais, Aleynah Redillas, Chunsa Jung, and NhikzyCalma. Live online viewers were treated to a feel-good musicale that depicted the lives of Pinoy kids while in quarantine and how their favorite SM malls delight them in different AweSM ways.

In partnership with Toy Kingdom, The SM Store, SM Kids, SM Accessories, SM Stationery, SM Snack Exchange, Baby Company, SM Markets, SM Shopmag, and SM Cyberzone, #SMSuperKidsDay2020 is part of the month-long Kids’ Month celebration of SM malls nationwide.

Along with the virtual event, the #AweSMLearning Online Workshops is currently ongoing until October 31 where they can enjoy dancing, singing, and digital art workshops at the comforts of their home. Completing Kids’ Month is the #FAMtasticHalloweenWithSM and a fun Tiktok Kiddie Challenge where all kiddie TikTokers can participate.

For more information about #SMSuperKidsDay2020 and #SMKidsMonth2020 visit smsupermalls.com of SM Supermalls’ official Facebook page.