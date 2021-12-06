Because getting a ‘jab’ well done definitely calls for a celebration

Weekends with the family will be more fun to celebrate at SM Supermalls as its Vax, Shop, and Dine will be taking your bakuna benefits up a notch!

Vaccinated SM Supermalls shoppers will be treated to exclusive promos, deals, and freebies starting this Friday, December 3, until December 5 during the #VacForGood weekend. Over 2,000 stores and restaurants under the ongoing Vax, Shop, and Dine will be participating in this three-day all-out rewards program. What’s more, is that exciting deals are prepared for 12- to 18-year-old shoppers who have been fully vaccinated as well.

Celebrate a ‘jab’ well done and get a free meal or special combo deals or product bundles when you present your vaccination cards and valid ID in any participating restaurant like Blackbeard Seafood Island, Buffet 101, Vikings, Ramen Nagi, Marugame Udon, Max’s Restaurant, and Tim Ho Wan.

Enjoy an upsize or upgrade of your favorite drinks at Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Koomi, Buku Buku Kafe, and Macao Imperial Tea. You can also get 40% off when you shop at your favorite retail brands like Keds and Old Navy.

Apart from that, vaccinated shoppers can also get free premium items or big discounts from George Optical, Great Image, LOOK, Ideal Vision, and National Book Store.

“Now that Christmas is just around the corner, the best gift that our shoppers can give themselves and their families is the gift of protection from COVID-19. We highly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and reap its multitude of benefits and rewards, including our #VacForGood deals and promos made especially for them. We look forward to more families, friends, and loved ones coming in here and spending more time together,” said Steven Tan, SM Supermalls President

So, after getting your COVID-19 shot at SM, check out and enjoy your exclusive rewards and special treats at SM Supermalls! Or if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, register for a vaccine slot as soon as possible and don’t miss out on SM Supermalls’ exciting Vax, Dine, and Shop promos just for you!

For the full list of promos at SM, check out the SM Supermalls website. And for more updates, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on social media.

