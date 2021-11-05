SM Supermalls has yet again marked a back-to-back milestone in its pursuit to help end COVID-19 in the Philippines: surpassing the five-millionth mark of COVID-19 jabs and the opening of more SM malls as pediatric vaccination sites outside Metro Manila.

“Breaching the five-millionth mark is a testament to our commitment to providing our communities with accessible and convenient vaccination sites. We thank our partner LGUs for this partnership are happy to provide our malls as pediatric vaccination centers for minors belonging to the 12-17 age group.” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

During the opening ceremony of Paranaque City LGU’s “Bida Rin ang Bata” vaccination center in SM City Sucat on November 3, a total of 588 youngsters were given their first dose of vaccines. To date, SM Supermalls has vaccinated over 6,000 pedriatric constituents in 15 pediatric mall vaccination sites.

Present during the launch were Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine czar; Assistant Secretary Elmer Punzalan and Assistant Regional Director Aleli Sudiacial, Department of Health; Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez; Paranaque 1st District Rep. Eric Olivarez; IATF Assistant Regional Director Paz Corrales; Dra. Evangeline Labines, CESO V, School Division Superintendent; and, Dra. Olga Virtusio, Head of Paranaque CHO.

Mayor Olivarez shared that they target to inoculate 70% of their pediatric constituents this November. “To win the war against COVID-19, we will be working hand-in-hand with our partners, including SM Supermalls, in getting to a pandemic free Paranaque.” he furthered.

The phased approach to vaccinating the A3 category began last October 15, prioritizing minors with comorbidities. DOH emphasized that the rollout of inoculation among children and minors was needed to help the country achieve herd immunity.

“We heal as one,” said Dr. Aleli Sudiacal, Assistant Regional Director DOH-MMCHD. “With the intensive rollout of the pediatric immunization in the country, we shall continue working together with the private sector and LGUs since we are now in the post-recovery stage.”

SM Supermalls is the only mall venue partner as the DOH rolled out the second phase of the A3 immunization, starting at SM Megamall last October 21 and at SM Sucat on November 3. Several other SM Malls are expected to become safe and convenient Pediatric Vaccination Centers in the next weeks.

With its long-standing commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the public, SM continues to provide not just a #SafeMalling experience to shoppers, but also a convenient and accessible venue where their communities can get vaccinated.

For more information and up-to-date news on vaccination schedules at the SM malls in your LGU, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.

