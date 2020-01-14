SM Supermalls extends assistance to Taal volcano victims

SM Supermalls, SM Cares, SM Foundation Inc., and Philippine National Red Cross extend urgent relief support and assistance to affected communities via the OplanTulong Express booths located in its 12 malls in South Luzon namely SM City Bacoor, Dasmariñas, Molino, Rosario, Trece Martires, Imus, Sta. Rosa, San Pablo, Calamba, Batangas, Lipa, and Lucena.

While SM Foundation Inc. will distribute kalinga relief packs to those affected, SM Supermalls is waiving its overnight parking charges in its 12 malls in South Luzon, where OplanTulong Express is available, for the safety of its customers and their vehicles from the ashfall. An initial truckload of over 2,5006.6L SM Bonus distilled bottled water is presently being dispatched to the various evacuation areas in Batangas.

SM is seeking the support of the public by donating clean drinking water, food, medicines and basic essentials, such as mats, blankets, pillows, water containers, and utensils. Beneficiaries of the in-kind donations include families from barangays in Lipa, Lemery, Sto. Tomas, and Batangas City.

















