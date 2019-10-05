SM Supermalls celebrates the biggest and grandest Kids’ Day nationwide

SM Supermalls kicks off Kids’ Month!

SM treats kiddie shoppers with fun and best-loved activities for the third year with the biggest and grandest #SMSuperKidsDay2019 celebration happened today (October 5) at SM Supermalls nationwide. A grand launch was held at SM Southmall featuring royalty-themed games, activities and entertainment!

“SM serves as a place for kids and their families to create great childhood memories. This October, we are bringing more fun playtime activities in our malls nationwide as we officially begin Kids’ Month,” said Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls SVP for marketing.

Fit for princes and princesses alike, SM Super Kids Day featured free fun and play kiddie activities with countless toys, arts and crafts activities, deals on kiddie meals and items! To unveil more surprises, shoppers also joined the SuperKids Royal Dash Augmented Reality Game by simply scanning the QR code posters located in select areas in the mall and Toy Kingdom branches!

#SMSuperKidsDay2019 was be celebrated at SM BF Parañaque, SM Bicutan, SM Cherry Antipolo, SM Pasig, SM East Ortigas, SM Fairview, SM Las Piñas, SM Mall of Asia, SM Manila, SM Marikina, SM Megamall, SM Muntinlupa, SM North Edsa, SM Novaliches, SM Sangandaan, SM Southmall, SM Sta. Mesa, SM Sucat, SM Angono, SM Bacoor, SM Baguio, SM Baliwag, SM Batangas, SM Cabanatuan, SM Calamba, SM Cherry Antipolo, SM Clark, SM Dagupan, SM Legazpi, SM Lemery, SM Lipa, SM Lucena, SM Marilao, SM Masinag, SM Megacenter Cabanatuan, SM Molino, SM Naga, SM Olongapo Downtown, SM Olongapo Central, SM Pampanga, SM Puerto Princesa, SM Pulilan, SM Rosales, SM Rosario, SM San Fernando, SM San Jose del Monte, SM San Mateo, SM San Pablo, SM Santa Rosa, SM Tarlac, SM Taytay, SM Telabastagan, SM Trece Martires, SM Tuguegarao, SM Urdaneta Central, SM Valenzuela, SM Bacolod, SM Cebu, SM Consolacion, SM Iloilo, SM Ormoc, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM Cagayan de Oro, SM CDO Downtown Premier, SM Davao, SM General Santos, and SM Lanang Premier.

SM Super Kids Day is part of the month-long Kids’ Month festivities of SM malls across the country. For the whole month of October, kids and their families can enjoy The SM Store’s Babies and Kids Fest plus the Halloween offerings of Toy Kingdom and SM Markets. Completing Kids’ Month are the annual nationwide celebration of United Nations Day (October 8 to 31) and Halloween (October 18 to 31).









For more information, check out www.smsupermalls.com, or its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @smsupermalls.