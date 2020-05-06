SM scholar alumna contributes in fight against COVID-19

Through the years, scholar-graduates of SM Foundation (SMFI) succeed in the fields and paths that they chose to take. And during these trying times, part of SM’s pride are its scholars who give back to the community to spread social good – sharing their passion, service, and dedication for the country.

Amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and since the start of the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), SMFI scholar alumna and Quezon City resident Abigail Malabag shared how lucky she is to finish her college degree through the help of SM Foundation. Now, she serves as one of the frontliners in our fight against COVID-19.

Abigail is a Biomedical Engineer at The Medical City and part of her job is to ensure that all medical equipment, especially those being used in treating COVID-19 patients, are in good condition.

“Everyone’s safety is our top priority. I am happy and thankful that despite this pandemic we are facing today, I am able to support our frontliners by ensuring that all our medical equipment are in good condition,” Abigail said.

According to Abigail, her greatest takeaway as an SM Foundation scholar was to give back to the society and to serve her fellow Filipinos, whenever she has an opportunity to do so.

“Pay it forward – this is the lesson you taught to us, Tatang,” referring to the late SM patriarch Henry Sy Sr.

“I will always show how grateful I am as one of your scholars by sharing what I can do and what I have to others. Showing kindness, respect, and love goes a long way in curbing the spread of this disease,” she ended.

Abigail graduated in 2013 with a course of BS Electronic and Communications Engineer.

SMFI, through its Scholarship program, provides deserving and qualified students with access to college education and technical-vocational studies since 1993. To date, SMFI has produced almost 5,500 scholars all over the country.

















