SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) said its “Call to Deliver” service is seeing a double-digit growth amid the pandemic as it provides a personalized online shopping experience for customers given the current situation.

“Call to Deliver gives you that element of human interaction that is very important to the Filipino. We are able to offer a more personalized store experience,” SM Retail President Ponciano C. Manalo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The service is available through #143SM, Facebook Messenger, and Viber, along with video call services.

Customers may chat with personal store shoppers and have the option to have their items delivered or be picked up in-store.

It has partnered with third-party delivery companies and has also mobilized tricycle and taxi operators, as well as bicycle partners for the service, especially in provincial areas.

The SM Store offered a free delivery service to areas under the enhanced community quarantine restrictions during the lockdown that lasted until Aug. 20. It is also offering discounts to those vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) via #SMCalltoDeliver.

SMIC said the Call to Deliver service has been adopted by its retail operations as well as its affiliates.

“We will continue to evolve and be where our customers want us to be. SM Retail is investing a lot in technology to ensure the best delivery and most convenient service for an enhanced customer experience,” said Mr. Manalo.

On Tuesday, SMIC shares at the local bourse climbed 2.28% or P22.00 to finish at P987.00 each. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte