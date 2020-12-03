SM – Pasay Tech Voc scholarship program launched

To complement the efforts of local governments to provide education for gainful employment, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) together with SM Foundation, Don Bosco One TVET Phils. Inc and the City of Pasay launched the SM – Pasay Tech-voc Scholarship Program in line with the celebration of Pasay Day on December 2. Present during the event are Siegfred Ramon B. Mison, Senior Vice President for Special Projects of SM Prime, Eleanor Lansang, Assistant Vice President – Scholarship Program of SM Foundation, Carlo Sigua, External Relations Officer of Don Bosco Technical Institute and Pasay City Mayor Imelda G. Calixto-Rubiano.

Since 1993, SM, through SM Foundation has provided college scholarships to the residents of Pasay City and was able to produce more than 40 college scholar alumni with 29 current scholars.

The quadripartite partnership initially intends to offer a full technical vocational (tech voc) scholarship to 20 competent students from financially challenged families residing in Pasay City. Aside from free tuition fees, the program will also provide monthly allowance and enrichment activities to successful applicants.

The 15-month training is composed of 10 months in-campus academic learning and 5 months On-the-Job Training (OJT) and will start June of 2021 for the following tech-voc courses:

Automotive Servicing NC I;

Electrical Installation & Maintenance NC II;

Machining NC II; Mechatronics Servicing NC II;

Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC II; and

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning NC II.

The SM – Pasay Tech-voc Scholarship Program is open to 17 – 30 year-old residents of Pasay city who have finished at least the 10th Grade (For graduates of the new DepEd curriculum) or HS graduate (For graduates of the old DepEd curriculum), Single, and with a total household income less than PHP150,000 per year.

Interested applicants may get the SM – Pasay Tech Voc Scholarship Program application form and apply through the Pasay City Mayor’s office from January 4, 2021 to February 28, 2021.

SM, through SM Foundation, has been providing deserving and qualified students with access to technical-vocational studies since 1993. To date, SMFI has produced almost 5,500 tech-voc scholar graduates nationwide.