SM Mall of Asia to celebrate the New Year with Grand Mascot Parade 2020

#ComeToMallofAsia and join us as we start the new year with the biggest and merriest giant balloon and mascot parade – The MOA Grand Mascot Parade, now on its 11th year.

1 of 9

Get to see your favorite characters plus giant flying balloons with our marching bands, flag bearer and drum beaters as we welcome everyone for a parade like no other on January 1, 2020, 4PM at the North and South arcades followed by a grand finale at the Seaside Blvd and Meet and Greet at Music Hall.

#MOAGrandMascotParade2020

#MOAYourHomeForTheHolidays