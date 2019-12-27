Advertisement

SM Mall of Asia to celebrate the New Year with Grand Mascot Parade 2020

#ComeToMallofAsia and join us as we start the new year with the biggest and merriest giant balloon and mascot parade – The MOA Grand Mascot Parade, now on its 11th year.

Get to see your favorite characters plus giant flying balloons with our marching bands, flag bearer and drum beaters as we welcome everyone for a parade like no other on January 1, 2020, 4PM at the North and South arcades followed by a grand finale at the Seaside Blvd and Meet and Greet at Music Hall.

