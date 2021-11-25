SM Foundation (SMFI), in partnership with SM Markets and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), recently launched the first ever accredited training program for cashiers at SM City Pampanga dubbed as the SM Asensong Pinoy Program.

The program’s curriculum is designed to produce industry efficient cashiers under the supervision of SM Markets. Under the said pilot, 40 trainees will undergo a combination of cashiering and customer care training in SM Supermarket Pampanga, San Fernando, Savemore Malhacan, Baliwag, SM Hypermarket Clark and Marilao until December 31, 2021.

Those who will successfully complete the training course will be offered an opportunity to continue employment with SM. From there, SM Markets will evaluate the program’s eligibility for expansion to other regions.

“Since 1994, our training programs in TESDA have been giving opportunities to Filipinos to obtain the essential skills they need to get employed. Through the years, we have designed various courses that help prepare hard working individuals perform properly in their chosen fields. Today, we add another program designed to produce an adeptessential worker for a high-demand retail job. And who better to help train future cashiers than SM,” said TESDA Region III Regional Director Balmyrson M. Valdez.

The program is open to 18-28 years old females who have completed at least senior high or 2nd year college levels of education. Trainees under the program will undergo technical, values formation, and hands on training for eight hours a day, six days a week with proper compensation. Apart from cashiering, they will also be trained in other areas of the business to expand their skillsets and make them eligible for other employment opportunities in the future.

“Cashiering is one of the most important functions of retail operations and we are very happy to be partnering with TESDA in sharing our training capabilities to individuals interested in becoming cashiers. We believe that nurturing the future batches of highly skilled cashiers will be very beneficial to the whole industry as we all work together to jumpstart our economy.” said SM Supermarket President Jojo T. Tagbo.

While the program for cashiers is the first of its kind, SM Markets has been a venue for other skills training programs not just for frontline service but also for farmers under SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan program and for persons with autism in partnership with Autism Society Philippines. SM Markets continues to serve various sectors by finding opportunities to share its business expertise and unlocking more livelihood opportunities for different communities.

Furthermore, TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña expressed his gratitude to SM for this social good collaboration, “One of our long time partners is SM foundation. They have been with us in delivering programs in the communities. Today’s event is another testament to SM’s unwavering commitment in helping the Filipinos through the enterprise-based training apprenticeship program with TESDA Region III.”

“Through this program, our learners will not only expand their skills and knowledge but will also be confident enough to explore bigger opportunities as soon as they complete their training,” he further added.

Other social good partners for this effort are the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and SM Supermalls.

Aside from bringing sustainable farming skills and agri-opportunities in communities, SMFI, through its Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan, continues to partner with key agencies—both in the private and public sectors—to expand its reach and provide stakeholders from grassroots communities with livelihood opportunities.

