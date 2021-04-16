Listed SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) joined a group of businesses championing sustainability called the 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders.

SMIC is the only Philippine company to join the campaign, alongside United States, Kenya, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

“We recognize our role and responsibilities in creating a more sustainable future. Our footprint today allows us to view our businesses through a larger lens of economic, social and environmental impact,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of SMIC, said in a statement on Friday.

Led by TBD Media Group, the 50 Climate Leaders series is a multimedia campaign highlight effective leadership in the fields of: energy transition, climate finance and carbon pricing, industry transition, nature-based solutions, cities and local action, and resilience.

Featured documentaries showcase the importance of sustainable business for all stakeholders—from organizations, supply chains, and communities.

“For a business to be able to continue to grow and last for many years, it’s very important that it supports the community in a sustainable way. In the end, it’s the community and the environment that sustains the high growth of our businesses,” Mr. DyBuncio said.

SMIC has environmental efforts on disaster risk reduction and resilience, as well as climate adaptation. Disaster resilient features have been integrated in the design of the company’s various property projects.

