SM’s broad vaccination efforts have intensified in solid support of national recovery.

The health and safety of its workforce remain paramount with about 94 percent of eligible SM employees vaccinated to date and growing. SM immediately provided free vaccination to thousands of its employees with the arrival of vaccines in the second quarter.

Previously, SM ordered over 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for its employees and for donation to the National Government.

SM’s vaccination program is a joint effort of all the SM companies, including SM Investments Corporation, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., SM Retail, Inc., BDO Unibank, Inc., China Banking Corporation and portfolio companies such as 2GO Group, Inc., Atlas Mining & Development Corporation and Goldilocks Bakeshop.

“Our goal is to support broad vaccination efforts and not just to focus on our own people or those connected with our business. We are here for the good of the community and to support vaccination as a national priority,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, SM Investments Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

Responding to the urgent need for help, BDO Unibank, Inc. was among the pioneers in the private sector to source vaccines. BDO provided vaccines through a Tripartite Agreement between the National Government, vaccine manufacturers and the private sector led by Go Negosyo and its founder Joey Concepcion to accelerate vaccination in the country.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are considered the lifeblood of the local economy. With COVID-19 vaccines essential to MSME recovery, SM malls teamed up with Go Negosyo to open shared vaccination sites for around 300 MSMEs with more than 170,000 employees as part of Go Negosyo’s “A Dose of Hope” program.

In addition, over 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in 69 malls around the country that have been used as vaccination hubs by various local government units (LGUs). As an example, the Pasay City Government partnered with SM to open one of the country’s largest vaccination sites at The Galeon at the Mall of Asia which could accommodate over 3,000 individuals daily.

Across many of its portfolio companies, SM facilitated vaccination of its third-party stakeholders and MSME partners in coordination with their respective LGUs to ensure a safer environment for all. SM offered its work sites in Toledo City, Cebu, particularly of Carmen Copper Corporation, for the vaccination of its workforce and stakeholders from the government.

2GO vessels on dock also served as vaccination venues that prioritized the inoculation of ship crew members. 2GO continues to accelerate its vaccination drive for its employees and has likewise assisted the employees of its contractors in securing vaccination.

For its part, SM Development Corporation conducted COVID-19 vaccination drives in 12 of its properties in Quezon City, Paranaque, Mandaluyong and Pasig, covering more than 4,500 of its residents and property front liners.

“We made our assets accessible to all, both to the public and private sectors, and enabled our partners to secure much-needed vaccination. It is our hope that through these concerted efforts, we will be able to get past this crisis faster, together,” Mr. DyBuncio said.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.