SM Foundation upgrades AFP Patient Watchers Lodge

Staying true to its commitment of upgrading health and wellness centers in its host communities, SM Foundation (SMFI) recently improved the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Patient Watchers Lodge in Quezon City.

This transient amenity was originally designed to cater to the family members of soldiers who are confined at the AFP Health Service Command facility. But in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will serve as a temporary lodging facility for military doctors, nurses, and other AFP frontliners.

The AFP Patient Watchers Lodge, which serves as the 169th wellness center of SM Foundation, is a 327 sqm. facility with 60-bed capacity, living room, kitchen, dining area, and a mini office. SM Foundation also provided the necessary furniture and equipment such as new beds and beddings, refrigerators, television sets, water dispensers, wall fans, and microwave ovens, among others.

The said wellness facility is set to be officially launched on October 16, 2020 at 4PM on SM Foundation’s Facebook and YouTube accounts (@SMFoundationInc).

SMFI, through its Health and Wellness Program, upgrades public health centers in its host communities, complemented by its medical caravans across the country. To date, it has renovated more than 160 health and wellness centers and served more than 1 million patients in medical missions.