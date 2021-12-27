Staying true to its commitment to spreading social good, SM Foundation (SMFI), in partnership with UNIQLO Philippines, recently reached the frontliners of the University of the Philippines – Los Baños in Laguna.

Through the assistance of UPLB College of Human Ecology and UP Beta Sigma Fraternity, SMFI was able to distribute 500 UNIQLO DRY T-shirts and 2,000 disposable masks to UPLB professors, frontliners, and the UPLB medical team.

This social good collaboration is in time with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing the implementation of limited face-to-face classes in schools and universities.

More so, this effort aims to bring smiles to the brave frontliners and partners in the academe who continue to dedicate their time and effort despite the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their selfless acts indeed deserve to be recognized and rewarded.

Social good collab with UP Beta Sigma

1 of 2

This recent initiative is just one of the many collaborations between SMFI and UP Beta Sigma Fraternity. It can be recalled that during the onset of the pandemic, the two teamed up to distribute relief packs to 1,200 dormitory residents inside the UPLB premises. One relief pack consists of basic necessities such as food, toiletries, and other hygienic supplies. That helped aid the students who were stranded in their dormitories when the government declared the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in 2020.

Moreover, the two also partnered for Battle Royale IX: “Fight for #SocialGood,” which is a fundraising event for various social good project of the said Fraternity.

SMFI, through its #CollabForSocialGood initiative, has been partnering with various government and private organizations in order to reach more Filipinos and build a culture of social good—especially in grassroots communities.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.