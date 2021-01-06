SM Foundation opens scholarship online application for SY 2021-2022

SM Foundation (SMFI) invites incoming college freshmen to apply for the SM College Scholarship program for School Year 2021-2022 via its online application portal from January 1 to February 28, 2021.

The SM scholarship program is open to the following:

Grade 12 graduates from public and private schools in the areas covered. For private school graduates, applicants should have the Department of Education (DepEd) voucher and was able to finish Junior High from a public school;

General Weighted Average grade of at least 88% or its equivalent for Grade 12 – 1st semester; and

Total household income of at most P150,000 per year.

The program covers the following field of studies: Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer, and Electronics), Education (Elementary and Secondary); Accountancy, and Financial Management, among others. For more information and to apply, visit www.sm-foundation.org.

Furthermore, the SMFI also invites Pasay City residents to apply for the SM – Pasay Tech-voc Scholarship Program which is open to 17 – 30 year-old residents of Pasay city who have finished at least the 10th Grade (For graduates of the new DepEd curriculum) or High School graduates (For graduates of the old DepEd curriculum), Single, and with a total household income less than PHP150,000 per year.

Interested applicants may get the SM – Pasay Tech Voc Scholarship Program application form and apply through the Pasay City Mayor’s office from January 4 to February 28, 2021.

Advertisement

The SM Scholarship Program started from the vision of the late SM patriarch, Henry “Tatang” Sy, Sr. He believed that if you send one child from an economically challenged family to college, that child would have more opportunities to have gainful employment and later on uplift the economic status of his/her family.

SM Foundation, through its Scholarship program, provides deserving and qualified students with access to college education and technical-vocational studies since 1993. To date, SMFI has supported almost 5,500 scholars nationwide.