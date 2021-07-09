SM Foundation (SMFI) understands the importance of executing a holistic approach for its School Building program and that its commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for Filipino learners does not end on the turnover of SM school buildings to grassroots communities.

As an active partner of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Adopt-A-School program, SM Foundation helps address the classroom shortage in the country through its School Building program. The program intends to address overcrowding in schools since SMFI believes that this is one of the biggest challenges that our public education faces today. That class size reduction in the early grade helps students achieve because there is a greater opportunity for individual interaction between student and teacher in a small class—allowing Filipino learners to reach their fullest potentials. To date, SMFI has built and refurbished more than 270 school buildings in grassroots communities nationwide.

1 of 3

As a sustainability strategy, SMFI involves various SM Business units in its social good programs – such as the SM Engineering Design and Development (EDD) which is the architectural and engineering arm of the retail and mall properties of SM. Equipped with the modern engineering expertise of SM EDD, SM Foundation regularly conduct visits to previously donated school buildings to take note of repairs needed to be undertaken—ensuring that each SM School building nationwide are in excellent condition.

For the year 2021, the school buildings that were donated in 2016 were repaired. These are the Bakod Bayan Integrated School in Cabanatuan City; San Francisco Elementary School in Concepcion, Tarlac; Lucban Elementary School in Baguio City; Jugan Elementary School in Consolacion, Cebu; and Northern Tacloban National High School in Tacloban City.

Meanwhile, repairs at the Ibajay National High School in Ibajay, Aklan are underway. The school building, which was the 73rd SM school building was donated by SM Prime through Foundation in partnership with BDO Foundation. The said school building is currently undergoing roof and ceiling replacement and is expected to be completed by mid-July.