SM City Manila presents Ray of Hope: Feast of the Black Nazarene 2021 photo exhibit

Amidst the new normal, SM City Manila continues its tradition of bringing the passion of the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene inside the mall.

Catch the exhibit from January 7-24, 2020 at the Event Center, UGL.

Ray of Hope: Feast of the Black Nazarene 2021 aims to showcase stories of HOPE, resilience and optimism as we navigate a new reality is the theme of this year’s exhibit.
Shoppers, and devotees of the Nazarene are invited to see the exhibit of photos from local community photography groups including Canon Photographers PH.
