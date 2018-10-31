SM, BDO in Forbes list of ‘best regarded’ firms

TWO companies led by country’s richest man Henry Sy, Sr. were ranked as among the best regarded firms globally by Forbes magazine.

In a statement issued Tuesday, SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) said it was included in the Forbes 2018 Global 2000-Best Regarded Companies, alongside BDO Unibank, Inc. SMIC secured the 235th spot, while BDO landed at the 140th place.

Forbes partnered with market and consumer data provider Statista for the global poll, surveying 15,000 people from 60 countries to provide opinions about the Forbes 2018 Global 2000 companies.

Respondents were asked about their views on the companies’ reputation, including topics on trustworthiness or honesty, social conduct, performance of the company’s products, and the company as an employer. The group then identified the 250 firms with the highest scores, recognizing them as the Forbes 2018 Global 2000-Best Regarded Companies.

American multimedia giant The Walt Disney Company topped the list, followed by international hospitality group Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., and Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari.

“We are honored to receive this recognition which reflects the values of our founder, Mr. Henry Sy, Sr. This validates our high regard for all our stakeholders and our commitment to good governance, excellence, transparency and stewardship,” SM President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic DyBuncio said in a statement.

SMIC operates under three business segments, namely property through SM Prime Holdings, Inc., banking through BDO, and retail. It was the first Philippine company to breach the P1-trillion mark in terms of market capitalization, hitting P1.08 trillion at the end of Tuesday’s trading. — Arra B. Francia