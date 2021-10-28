The first roof-deck miniature golf course is now available for the general mall-going public at SM Aura Premier. The putt-putt course, featuring five (5) holes with varying degrees of challenge difficulty, is located at the mall’s open-air level, called the Skypark. The course surrounds one of the mall’s iconic art installations – the giant red carabao sculpture by internationally recognized multimedia artist, Jefrë Manuel.

Mall patrons who wish to play a few rounds only need to approach the course attendant and present a receipt from any of the restaurants located at the Skypark. There’s no minimum purchase requirement and presentation of a receipt already allows up to three (3) players to join.

FUN CAN BE SAFE

Outdoor activities have seen a big jump in popularity. Being generally more COVID-safe than indoor and enclosed alternatives, more and more people are looking for leisure recreation where they can still connect with others and not risk the safety of everyone involved. SM Aura Premier’s open-air mini golf course at the Skypark certainly fits that profile.

Safety will always be SM Aura Premier’s top priority and has implemented guidelines to ensure all players will be kept safe. All equipment is sanitized and disinfected before and after each use, ensuring that there’s no virus transmission from held items. Proper social distancing is also ensured by way of the area only being allowed up to ten (10) players at a time. Adding to that, the general area is regularly cleaned and disinfected. All these combined create the perfect recreation activity that’s out of the ordinary and, above all, safe.

The mini golf course is the newest addition to the Skypark’s permanent and semi-permanent mall features such as the Paw Park and al fresco dining pods which have all made the mall’s fifth level, and the entire SM Aura Premier complex, one of BGC’s most unique and sought-after leisure and lifestyle destinations.

For more information on the #MiniGolfAtAura and other mall features at SM Aura Premier, visit @SMAuraPremier on Facebook and Instagram.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

