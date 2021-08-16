SLMC Bonifacio Global city MAB Corp. announces schedule of stockholders’ meeting

SLMC Bonifacio Global City MAB Corp.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS

To: The Stockholders

From: The Corporate Secretary

Please be notified that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of SLMC Bonifacio Global City MAB Corp. (the “Corporation”) will be held on September 8, 2021, 12:00 noon through teleconference. The access to the meeting and the relevant Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, Annual Report (SEC Form 17-A) will be distributed prior to the meeting.

CONRADO S.DARSANTOS

Corporate Secretary Corporate Secretary











ANNUAL MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS

September 8, 2021

12:00 noon

Through teleconference

AGENDA