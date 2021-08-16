SLMC Bonifacio Global city MAB Corp. announces schedule of stockholders’ meeting
SLMC Bonifacio Global City MAB Corp.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS
To: The Stockholders
From: The Corporate Secretary
Please be notified that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of SLMC Bonifacio Global City MAB Corp. (the “Corporation”) will be held on September 8, 2021, 12:00 noon through teleconference. The access to the meeting and the relevant Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, Annual Report (SEC Form 17-A) will be distributed prior to the meeting.
CONRADO S.DARSANTOS
Corporate Secretary
ANNUAL MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS
September 8, 2021
12:00 noon
Through teleconference
AGENDA
- Call to Order
- Certification of Notice and Quorum
- Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on September 9, 2020
- President’s Report
- Financial Report
- Election of Directors
- Approval of the Audited Financial Statements for Year Ended December 31, 2020
- Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws
- Ratification of Acts of Management and Board of Directors
- Appointment of External Auditor
- Other Matters
- Adjournment