Home Spotlight SLMC Bonifacio Global city MAB Corp. announces schedule of stockholders’ meeting

SLMC Bonifacio Global city MAB Corp. announces schedule of stockholders’ meeting

SLMC Bonifacio Global City MAB Corp.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS

To:                     The Stockholders
From:                 The Corporate Secretary

Please be notified that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of SLMC Bonifacio Global City MAB Corp. (the “Corporation”) will be held on September 8, 2021, 12:00 noon through teleconference. The access to the meeting and the relevant Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, Annual Report (SEC Form 17-A) will be distributed prior to the meeting.

CONRADOS.DARSANTOS
Corporate Secretary

 
 
 
 
 

 

ANNUAL MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS
September 8, 2021
12:00 noon
Through teleconference

AGENDA

  1. Call to Order
  2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
  3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on September 9, 2020
  4. President’s Report
  5. Financial Report
  6. Election of Directors
  7. Approval of the Audited Financial Statements for Year Ended December 31, 2020
  8. Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws
  9. Ratification of Acts of Management and Board of Directors
  10. Appointment of External Auditor
  11. Other Matters
  12. Adjournment

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR