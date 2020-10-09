SkyCable, DepEd ink deals for educational TV

ABS-CBN Corp. subsidiary Sky Cable Corp. (SkyCable) has signed agreements with the Department of Education (DepEd) to help the government implement distance learning as schools stay shut amid the pandemic.

In a statement Friday, SkyCable said it signed deals with DepEd divisions in Baguio, Laoag, Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, General Santos and Zamboanga to air shows by DepEd TV on cable.

The company will assign a channel to DepEd TV that will televise weekly lessons to aid students attending online classes.

SkyCable also signed a separate agreement with DepEd to provide fiber internet connection to 32 priority schools.

“We are here in support of the vision set out by the secretary that education must continue,” SkyCable President and Chief Operating Officer Antonio S. Ventosa said in the statement.

Earlier this year, SkyCable and its parent ABS-CBN were both ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission to shut their broadcast operations. This followed the non-renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise by lawmakers.

ABS-CBN posted an attributable net loss of P3.92 billion in the first six months of 2020, reversing its profit of P1.55 a year ago. Its shares fell 68 centavos or 4.53% to P14.32 each on Friday. — Denise A. Valdez