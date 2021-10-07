SOUL and rock star Tina Turner has sold the rights to her music catalogue to music company BMG, the latest vocal artist to strike such a deal for their work.

In a statement on Wednesday, BMG, owned by German media company Bertelsmann AG, said it would “be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests.”

The deal includes Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. BMG did not disclose the price it paid.

The “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Private Dancer” and “The Best” singer, 81, launched her solo career in the 1980s.

Ms. Turner has 10 solo studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold more than 100 million records, BMG said, adding Warner Music would remain as the Grammy Award winner’s record company.

Bob Dylan and Mick Fleetwood have also made similar deals in the past year, while Hipgnosis Songs Fund has snapped up the rights to artists from Neil Young to Shakira, benefiting from a pandemic-driven boom in music streaming. — Reuters