Sinas replaces Eleazar as NCR PNP director

POLICE Brigadier General Debold M. Sinas is the new director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) replacing Police Major General Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

“Ang bagong naitalaga na chief Directorial Staff ay si Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar at ang papalit sa kaniya sa NCRPO ay si Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas,” PNP spokesperson Bernard M. Banac said.

Mr. Sinas had been the chief of the Central Visayas Regional Police Office since June 2018 and also headed the PNP’s Crime Laboratory prior to his regional director post.

Mr. Eleazar is the new chief of the Directorial Staff, the 4th highest position in the PNP, replacing Lieutenant General Camilo Pancratius P. Cascolan who will be the new PNP deputy chief for operations.

Mr. Cascolan will be replacing Lieutenant General Archie Francisco F. Gamboa who is the next PNP deputy chief for administration.

Meanwhile, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo M. Año said that he will be submitting his recommendation for the next PNP chief to President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Oct. 18. — Marc Wyxzel C. dela Paz