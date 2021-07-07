Siemens Healthineers lends a helping hand to the Mabuhay-St.Francis of Assisi Primary Health Care Program,Inc. – a non-profit clinic ran by the Secular Franciscan Order in Northern Samar

Donates Multimobil Mobile X-Ray in order to upgrade the clinic with basic healthcare infrastructure

Siemens Healthineers delivers a mobile X-ray to Barangay Bugko, Mondragon in Northern Samar upon hearing that its current X-ray machine has broken down beyond repair. Receiving the donated unit of Multimobil Mobile X-Ray are founders and program coordinators of St.Francis of Assisi Primary Health Care Program, Inc. Sr. Sabine Korth, SFO and Sr. Veronica Tulipas, SFO together withwith fellow volunteers. The non-profit organization’s clinic is located in a remote area known as Barangay Bugko, which is 20 kilometers away from Catarman – the closest major town with available healthcare facilities. The clinic is run byvolunteers to bring access to basic healthcare to Bugko’s 7,000 inhabitants, as well as to communities nearby.

“We were touched by the compassion and relentless efforts of Sr. Sabine and Sr. Veronica and the volunteers of St. Francis of Assisi Clinic, as they continue to pursue providing access to healthcare to Barangay Bugko and even to other nearby communities. We hope that this humble gesture of donating a mobile X-ray will help them carry out their mission further through passionate patientcare,” said Mike Tan, President and Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Philippines.