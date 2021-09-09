At its peak, e-commerce platform Shopee sold 1.8 million items in one minute across Southeast Asia during the first two hours of its 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

In the Philippines, the most popular categories during the first eight hours of the said sale were home and living, health and personal care, and women’s apparel.

Face masks were the top-selling item during the first eight hours of 9.9, followed by mobile phones and footwear.

One Filipino shopper made over 120 purchases within half a day.

Last year, Shopee sold over 12 million items in the first hour of its 9.9 Super Shopping Day with 700,000 items sold in a single minute at its peak period.

The 9.9 sale ends at midnight in the Philippines. — P. B. Mirasol