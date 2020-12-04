Shopaholic sale is back and you can join online

We may be celebrating the holidays a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy annual traditions we’ve grown to love. From lining up Christmas recipes to making holiday lists, what are you most looking forward to? Century City Mall, the mall of modern Makati, is all for keeping up with traditions and making it better to make sure the whole family can enjoy the merry season.

Shopaholic Transformed 2020 is here to bring all the things we love – rebates, rewards, and more reasons to shop – in-store and online! From December 3 to 6, customers and mall-goers can drop by the mall to shop or buy things online using the Century City Mall FB Mini App. For a minimum spend of single or up to five accumulated receipt purchases made within December 3 to 6 at any of the participating merchants of Century City Mall, customers will earn rebates, which will be given in the form of e-vouchers.

The Shopaholic e-vouchers are valid for single transactions only and will be valid from January 1, 2021, until January 1, 2023.

Go online to shop

If you can’t drop by the mall to do your shopping, you can do it online and still earn rebates. Follow Century City Mall on Facebook and send them a message on Messenger. Click Get Started to see a list of participating tenants, shop, provide your details, schedule pick-up or delivery, and view the details of your order. Century City Mall has a designated area near the entrance for picking up your orders.

To redeem your rebates and e-vouchers

After your in-store or online purchase, you can be one step closer to redeeming your e-vouchers by messaging Century City Mall on Messenger. Clicking on “Get Rewards” can take you through the step-by-step process of uploading your receipts and informing you of the rebates you acquired.

An extra treat for Century Prime Rewards members

Century Prime Rewards members who shop during the Shopaholic Transformed 2020 period can also earn points for every Php200 worth of purchase when they upload their receipts on the Century Prime Rewards Portal. If you want to become a Century Prime Rewards member, you can learn more about the program and its mechanics when you visit https://centuryprimerewards.com/.

Shopping is made easy and more rewarding at Century City Mall. Whether you’re dropping by the mall or you prefer to shop online, you are guaranteed to receive rebates for a minimum purchase worth Php1, 000 up to a maximum of Php50, 000.

For the complete Shopaholic Transformed 2020 mechanics, log on to https://centurycitymall.com.ph/shopaholic-2020/. Follow Century City Mall on Facebook: facebook.com/CenturyCityMall and Instagram: instagram.com/centurymallph for updates.

Century City Mall is located at Century City, Kalayaan Avenue corner Salamanca St., Bgy. Poblacion, Makati City.