Sheet masks for after lockdown

Luzon is now on its third week in quarantine – how are your beauty stash holding up? If it’s running a bit low (like this writer with her eye cream) and you can’t wait for the quarantine to be over to re-stock, here are a few products from AHC to get excited about if you haven’t tried them already.

AHC is a Unilever-owned Korean skincare brand that gained popularity for being featured prominently in upscale aesthetic clinics in the affluent Gangnam district of Seoul.

This summer, AHC is focusing on helping people create their work-from-home skincare routine by recommending products that can combat the damage the skin gets while staying inside.

Even though people are now staying at home because of the quarantine, many are still working and they are facing their computers all day, every day, and being exposed to blue light – a high-energy visible light given off by electronic devices – which can “quickly darken [the] skin by two shades and reduces skin barrier recovery rate up to 40% which leads to skin redness, chapping skin, and skin irritation,” a release from AHC said.

To help repair the skin, the company recommends using its Aqualuronic Toner (P1,990 for 150ml). It contains “three forms” of Hyaluronic Acid to deeply hydrate the skin. It also contains Ceramides, Niacinamide, and French sea water to “fortify the skin barrier.”

After applying the toner, AHC recommends using two products from its Peony Bright line – the line is dedicated to brightening the skin using fermented peony flowers – the Peony Bright Luminous Serum (P2,099 for 40ml) and the Peony Bright Spot Corrector (P1,799 for 20ml).

The serum and corrector are said to contain pink peony, vitamin C derivatives, and Palmaria palmata (a Red Sea algae called dulse) extract said to “brighten skin tone and clarify the skin.”

Finally, to round up one’s skincare routine, AHC presented its sheet mask line which is focused on different skin concerns: Aqua Brightening has niacinamide and berry extracts “to give a healthy glow,” “boost skin hydration by 18%,” and “even out skin tone in four weeks.” Aqua Nourishing has soy and hydrolyzed vegetable proteins to help get “smoother skin by 11% in two weeks.” The Aqua Lifting mask has sunflower seed oil “to improve skin elasticity.” And finally, Aqua Calming has Centella asiatica “to soothe and vitalize stressed skin.”

Each sheet mask is priced at P135 and is said to be made from 100% cotton “so it fits softly and lightly onto the skin.”

Like any sheet mask, apply it after cleansing and leave for 10 to 20 minutes. AHC noted that it’s better to put the masks inside the refrigerator for a couple of minutes or until the sticker on the back of the pack turns green.

As always, this writer suggests that people who are new to AHC or the products mentioned to first buy a trial pack to see if your skin likes the products instead of going headfirst because AHC skincare is an investment. A trial pack for the Peony Bright line is priced at P1,200 for four trial products.

AHC is available online at BeautyMNL and Lazada. – Zsarlene B. Chua


















