Shangri-la mall’s Gourmet Fest back this weekend

SHANGRI-LA Plaza brings the Gourmet Fest back for a second year with 27 restaurants presenting “the many textures and flavors of [the mall’s] well-curated gastronomic selections,” according to a press release.

“Last year, we got good feedback from our food tenants and our customers with some of our customers asking why we don’t do this more often, so we decided to bring it back,” Lala Fojas, executive vice-president and general manager of Shangri-La Plaza during its launch on Nov. 14.

The food festival runs until Sunday, Nov. 17.

Several tenants from last year’s festival have come back for seconds: Italian restaurant Balboa, Japanese restaurants Sumo Sam and Akira, and Vietnamese restaurant Zao, among others.

Ms. Fojas said that they strive to offer a selection of cuisines from around the world and thus included in the festival are Mediterranean cuisine from Arya, Filipino-Spanish cuisine from Corazon, and Thai food from Thai BBQ and Lemongrass.

Chicken and biscuits for those who want a more familiar and comforting fare are available from Kettle.









For those who want to end their food journey with something sweet, crepes from Le Creperie might do the trick. The EDSA Shangri-La Hotel Bakeshop is also offering chocolates and bread.

Coffee lovers can sample local coffee from Bo’s Coffee Primo or the tried and tested beans from Figaro, while tea lovers can get their fix at Yi Fang.

The Shangri-La Plaza Gourmet Fest runs until Nov. 17 and at the mall’s Grand Atrium. The mall is located in Mandaluyong City. For more information, call 8370-2500 local 597 or visit its social media pages. — ZBC