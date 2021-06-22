SHAKEY’S PIZZA Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI) introduced plant-based “chicken” nuggets to its menu in partnership with unMeat, a local brand that offers meat-free products.

The listed company said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday that “the Goood Nuggets” will be sold nationwide at P179 and is produced in collaboration with unMeat, which is under SPAVI’s sister company, Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CNPF).

“The Goood Nuggets look, taste, and feel like chicken nuggets but are completely meat-free. These nuggets are baked, not fried, and are loaded with plant-based protein, making them healthier and friendlier to the environment,” SPAVI said.

Vicente L. Gregorio, SPAVI president and chief executive officer, said the plant-based nuggets come after the company’s “Goood Burger” plant-based burger launched last year.

Mr. Gregorio added that the products offer customers with healthy meat alternatives made of non-genetically modified organism (GMO) plant-based ingredients that have no cholesterol and trans-fat content.

“At Shakey’s, our guests’ needs are a top priority. They have been looking for healthier, better-for-you, and better-for-the-planet products, so we co-created ‘The Goood menu’ with unMeat to deliver these at an accessible price point,” he said in the disclosure.

“As we carry on our path to recovery from this pandemic, we remain steadfast in our commitment to wow our stakeholders by becoming a more responsible food company. We will continue to integrate sustainability into our business and boost our efforts in areas that will add value to our guests and stakeholders, our Company, and the communities we serve,” he added.

For the first quarter, SPAVI posted a 75% year-on-year decline in net income to P29 million against P114 million in 2020. The company’s revenues for the quarter fell 30% to P1.28 billion from the P1.83 billion logged in the same period last year.

On Tuesday, shares of SPAVI at the stock exchange improved 0.90% or seven centavos to finish at P7.88 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave