SGV announces new leaders

In line with its Purpose to nurture leaders and enable businesses for a better Philippines, SGV announces its new leadership appointments effective 1 July 2020.

The new leaders will continue to serve as responsive stewards who will help SGV drive long-term value for its stakeholders.

SGV is organized by Market Groups, which are aligned to specific sectors to better develop sector-specific competence, experience and deep industry knowledge among its professionals.

Vivian C. Ruiz has been appointed Vice Chair and Deputy Managing Partner. She was SGV’s Assurance Service Line Leader and had served as the leader for SGV’s Market Group that focuses on clients from media, entertainment and gaming. Martin C. Guantes assumes the role of Assurance Service Line Leader.Prior to this, he was a Market Group Leader for accounts in the consumer products, airline, technology and services sectors. Noel P. Rabaja is the Strategy and Transactions Service Line Leader and concurrent Market Group Leader for media, entertainment and gaming. He has served as Country Leader for Tax Accounting and Risk Advisory Services and Global Compliance and Reporting. Marydith C. Miguel takes on the role of Market Group Leader for clients in the business process outsourcing, telecommunications, and retail sectors. Henry M. Tan is the Market Group Leader for clients in the consumer products, airline, technology and services sectors. He is the concurrent Country Leader for Global Compliance and Reporting, Partner for SGV’s Tax Basics Seminars and Program Director of the EOY Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines. Aris C. Malantic has been appointed Market Group Leader supporting clients in resources (mining, oil & gas) and logistics.He is also the EY ASEAN Financial Accounting Advisory Services leader. Christian G. Lauron has been named Sector and Account Representative. He heads the Financial Services Risk Management Group and serves as SGV’s Government and Public Sector Leader.

SGV takes this moment to celebrate a generation of new leaders who are passionately committed to working for a better Philippines.










