Passengers arriving at and departing from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) can get a free jab of the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, as part of the airport’s vaccination program.

“All individuals 18 years of age and older, including arriving and departing passengers of any nationality or country of residence, are welcome!” said the SFO website.

Qualified individuals can get the vaccine at the SFO Medical Clinic, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the SFO website, eligible passengers must be at least 18 years of age and older and have no previous history of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by a different manufacturer. Passengers who have received any monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 are also advised to wait at least 90 days before getting the vaccine to avoid interfering with previous treatments. Those severely or immediately allergic to any ingredient of the vaccine are likewise strongly advised not to receive their shots to avoid complications.

More information is available at www.flysfo.com/travel-well/vaccination-site-sfo or www.flysfo.com/ph/pagpapabakuna. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first come, first-served basis.