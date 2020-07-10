Seventh lawsuit vs anti-terror law filed

Labor groups filed the seventh lawsuit against the country’s expanded law against terror.

In a 60-page petition, the Center for Trade Union and Human Rights and Pro-Labor Legal Assistance Center asked the Supreme Court to stop the government from enforcing the Anti-Terrorism Act. They also asked the tribunal to nullify the law.

“Safeguards for the protection of those arrested and detained for terrorism no longer existed under the bill,” according to a copy of the lawsuit.

“The bill also criminalized acts that have traditionally been considered legitimate exercises of free speech, freedom of expression, the right of peaceful assembly and freedom of association,” they added. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









