Serve As One Variety Show for volleyball game day personnel on

THE COUNTRY’S volleyball idols are ready to put up a show on today and tomorrow.

But instead of trading spikes, the players will showcase their off-court talents online in the much-awaited Serve As One Variety Show.

A fundraising effort for volleyball personnel presented by Volleyball Community Gives Back PH, the show is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on the ABS-CBN Sports Website, ABS-CBN Sports Facebook Page and ABS-CBN Sports Youtube Channel.

One of the best young open spikers in the country, Eya Laure is raring to display her talents — in singing.

“Ready na ba kayo marinig ang maganda kong boses? HAHAHA,” wrote Laure on her Twitter account.

Teaming up with Alina Bicar, Laure will pit against Gel Cayuna and Ced Domingo in a “complete the lyrics” challenge.

Other volleyball stars will also show their prowess like Kalei Mau, who is expected to sing with her guitar in tow, while Panpan Pantino, Beauty Denila and Bia General are also ready to jam for a cause.

Erstwhile collegiate rivals Alyssa Valdez and Ara Galang will reconnect through the “GaDez Reacts” segment where both of them will react to some of their most iconic plays during their UAAP days which will also highlight the first day.

It will be also an exciting second day.

Fans will find more about Jema Galanza and Deanna Wong in “Storytime with GaWong” where the duo will find out who is better at recalling their memorable moments together.

Beach volleyball standouts Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons and AJ Pareja and Pemie Bagalay will reunite online where they will know their teammate better in this segment.

For more fun challenges in the two-day event, please visit Volleyball Community Give Back on Facebook and @vcgbph on Instagram and Twitter.

Donations can be sent to Ryan Sordan through BPI bank account 8069 0632 77, GCash at 0917-5003390 and PayMaya at 0917-5003390.

There will be also a virtual after-party on the VCGB PH Facebook page featuring DJs Rammy Bitong, Sir Scratch and James on Friday, and Jon Tupaz, Ivan Constantino and Boyet Evangelista on Saturday.









