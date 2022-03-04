Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who chairs his chamber’s energy committee, urged the Energy department to release the findings of a study on nuclear energy to build public confidence in the energy source.

“The Senate funded the Department of Energy’s (DoE’s) nuclear research and feasibility study amounting to P266 million since 2018. This study should be made public in order for the Filipino people to understand the risks and benefits of nuclear power injected into our energy mix,” Mr. Gatchalian said in a statement Friday.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Thursday signed Executive Order 164, which allows the country to include nuclear power in its energy mix.

“Transparency is key in building the confidence of the public on the use of this complex source of power,” he added.

Asked to comment, the Energy department said it addresses transparency concerns in its approach to promoting nuclear energy.

“We have a four-cornerstone approach on nuclear infrastructure development: policy; legal framework; alignment with international standards; and public & stakeholders consultation and acceptance,” Energy Undersecretary Gerardo D. Erguiza Jr. told the BusinessWorld by text.

“In that framework, Congress has its role. That legal and regulatory framework is their job… they can conduct hearings and ask questions,” he added.

Mr. Gatchalian said there is not enough time to pass nuclear legislation in the current 18th Congress with only six session days left.

“Moreover, the next administration should continue the science-based research and study to determine whether the benefits of nuclear power outweigh the risks,” he said

The DoE has said that once the legal and regulatory framework is complete, a new nuclear power plant can be built by 2027- 2030. – Marielle C. Lucenio