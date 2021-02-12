Send money to your bank account through M Lhuillier Kwarta Padala

As part of its commitment to be the Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino, M Lhuillier continues to innovate and introduce new financial services to make life easier for every Filipino.

With ML KwartaPadala, you can do more than just send and receive money to your loved ones anywhere in the Philippines. Now, you can also send money directly to your bank account through the ML KwartaPadala to Account service.

Skip the long lines and prolonged waiting times. Just visit any of M Lhuillier’s more than 2,600 branches nationwide and finish your transactions in a jiffy.

ML KwartaPadala to Account, or KP2A, is currently available for Metrobank, Chinabank, and BPI accounts yet, but other banks will soon follow.

While you’re at it, you can also avail of M Lhuillier’s wide range of financial services including Domestic and International KwartaPadala, Quick Cash Loans, Bills Payment, Jewelry, and Foreign Exchange.

Watch out for updates by following M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. on Facebook. For more information, you may visit www.mlhuillier.com or contact Customer Care through their toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252.