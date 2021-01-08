Senate to probe sex for gadgets

A senator has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the rising cases of sexual exploitation of children by online predators amid a coronavirus pandemic.

“The delay in face-to-face classes will continue to expose grade school and high school children to these local and foreign sexual predators lurking on the internet,” Senator Imee R. Marcos said in a statement on Friday.

She cited reports that some students have been selling sensual photos and videos of themselves to finance their distance learning.

“The problem may have already grown to involve not only individual perverts but organized crime syndicates,” Ms. Marcos said in the resolution. — Charmaine A. Tadalan